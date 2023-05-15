Rhea Ripley Addresses On The Judgment Day’s Future In WWE

Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Peter Rosenberg for the Cheap Heat podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Ripley commented on the future of Judgment Day in WWE:

“I really want it to go for as long as it can go. I’m loving every single minute of work when the boys are there, I think that we could really drag it out and have it go for a long time. At the end of the day, yes we are the most random group of people, we have the Irishman, a Puerto Rican, a Mexican, and an Australian, but we click so well and it feels so strange when I’m at work and I know that the boys aren’t there. Like when I was going to SmackDown for a little bit and they weren’t there, they were on the UK tour. I was like, ‘I don’t know how to act right now. I miss my family, I miss my boys’. So, I really wanna see it progress and grow and if we get new members, we get new members, but I wanna see the Judgment Day become this massive faction within the WWE that is so unstoppable and I think we can accomplish that. At the end of the day, I wanna see my boys with championships while I hold mine.”

