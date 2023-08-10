Rhea Ripley And Buddy Matthews Engaged To Be Married (Photos)

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley recently took to her Twitter (X) account and made a huge announcement that she and AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews are engaged to be married.

She and Matthews have been in a relationship since Matthews was still under contract to WWE and they went public with their relationship sometime in 2022.

Ripley, who is a member of The Judgment Day, revealed that Matthews popped the question and she said yes. Rhea even posted a photo of the engagement ring, with the caption, “1000x YES! Pure F***ing happiness! [heart emoji]”

Matthews, who chose Cocoa Beach in Florida as his place of proposal, also took to his Instagram account and posted a photo from his and Rhea’s afternoon at the beach, with the caption, “My sunshine in the Sunshine! [sun emoji] [palm tree emoji x 2]”

There’s no word yet on when the wedding will take place, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

You can check out the Instagram posts below: