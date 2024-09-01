Rhea Ripley And Damian Priest Discuss Being Friends Long Before Judgment Day

WWE stars Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics, including their friendship and how it predates their time together in the Judgment Day faction.

Ripley said, “Well, Damian and I, we were friends way before Judgment Day. We became friends in NXT. had a close bond because we listened to the same music. We dressed the same. I’ve worn this man’s gear to wrestle when my gear disappeared. So when we joined Judgment Day, it was only, it only felt right, cause we were already best friends. Like we had our orientation coming up to the main roster together and everything. I’ve known this man for a very long time and the bond has just gone stronger.”

Priest added, “Yeah, it was one of those things that we always talked about teaming together and obviously we did the Judgment Day and that was so much fun and we were very happy with it. But I think now the vibe is a little different because it’s just us, you know, and I think we’re going to have even more fun than we did in the Judgment Day because so far that’s what’s happening. We just can’t stop, you know, having a great time, you know, beating up people we don’t like together. It’s just us, again, like it’s not a group of people. It’s just I only have one person to rely on and show the street and it’s actually more comfortable.“

You can check out Ripley and Priest’s comments in the video below.

