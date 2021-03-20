Rhea Ripley Announced For WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to make her official WWE RAW debut on Monday’s post-Fastlane episode. WWE announced tonight that Ripley will arrive on RAW during Monday’s show. There is no word yet on who she will wrestle.

Ripley has not wrestled since the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at the Rumble pay-per-view back in January. Ripley entered that match in the #14 spot and lasted 39:06 before being eliminated last by winner Bianca Belair.

WWE has been airing “coming soon” vignettes on RAW since the February 22 show-