Rhea Ripley Announces Grandmother’s Passing, Pays Tribute To Her On WWE SmackDown

SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has announced her grandmother’s passing. To pay tribute, Ripley appeared on Friday night’s live WWE SmackDown with “NONNA [heart]” written on her cheek.

Ripley announced on Instagram this weekend that her grandmother died on Thursday night. She recalled seeing her Nonna for the last time in February.

“Thursday night I lost one of my favorite people. Nonna, Im going to miss your strong loving hugs and your little sassy cheeky attitude. It’s so hard saying goodbye, but being able to see you again in February was the highlight of my year [heart emoji] I miss you and I love you with all my heart,” she wrote.

Buddy Matthews, Ripley’s boyfriend and AEW World Trios Champion, was with her when she spent time with her family in February, as seen in the Instagram photos below. In the comments section, Matthews responded to Ripley’s post.

“She was beyond proud of you! Her sassy-ness will live on through you forever! [heart emoji],” he wrote.

Ripley’s full Instagram post, which includes a photo of her SmackDown tribute, is available below: