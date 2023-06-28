Rhea Ripley Appears On NXT Gold Rush: Week 2, Confronts Carmelo Hayes (Video)

The WWE and NXT crossovers continue.

After appearing on WWE Monday Night Raw and getting involved in The Judgment Day business by helping Seth “Freakin'” Rollins during an attack by The Judgment Day group, Rhea Ripley appeared on WWE NXT.

During week two of NXT Gold Rush, “Mami” turned up with her WWE Women’s Championship over her shoulder to confront Hayes and Trick Williams in a backstage segment.

“Mami” warned them that getting involved in The Judgment Day’s business was a bad decision.

Check out the video footage of Rhea Ripley’s appearance at WWE NXT Gold Rush: Week 2 via the tweet embedded below.