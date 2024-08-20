Rhea Ripley Believes Her Next Match With Bianca Belair Needs To Be “WrestleMania-Worthy”

Fans of WWE rarely get to witness Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair square off. They have worked countless matches together, but they only had two singles bouts against each other.

According to CageMatch.net, they initially worked together on an episode of NXT TV in October 2019, followed by a match at WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland in February 2020. Ripley has won both of their singles matches, and the TakeOver encounter saw her retain the NXT Women’s Title in little under 14 minutes.

While speaking with Bill Apter of SportsKeeda, Ripley was asked about Belair.

Ripley stated, “Bianca, look, I love Bianca. I have no beef with Bianca. I think she’s absolutely incredible at what she does. There’s that competitor side of me that wants to step in the ring with her. I want to see who’s going to come out victorious. I want to see who’s stronger. Who’s more agile. She might have me in the agile aspect, but stronger. I don’t know. We’re a little bit close. I can’t wait for that day. I feel like it can’t be wasted. I feel like that is such a high-key match that people want to see, I want to do, and she wants to do. The two faces of WWE 2K24. I think that if we were to step in the ring together again, I think it would have to be WrestleMania-worthy.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)