Rhea Ripley Believes She Will Headline A WWE WrestleMania With Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley is excited to return to the ring with Bianca Belair, and she has high expectations for what they can accomplish on the biggest stage of all, WWE WrestleMania.

Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Title on the first night of WrestleMania 39, while Belair retained the Raw Women’s Title over Asuka on the second night.

Ripley and Dominik Mysterio appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show after the event. During it, she expressed her belief that they will one day headline a WrestleMania.

“With Bianca (Belair), coming up in NXT with her, I also know her extremely well and I know that she’s gonna be in this business for a very long time so our time is gonna come when we’re gonna get to step in the ring again and go face-to-face. Whether that’s WrestleMania 40, WrestleMania 41, WrestleMania 42, I don’t know when that’s gonna happen but it’s gonna be a WrestleMania match and it’s gonna steal the show and it will be the main event of one of the nights of WrestleMania. We’ll see when it happens.” (h/t to PostWrestling)

This week on RAW, Ripley interrupted a promo segment with Belair and said that Belair is lucky she didn’t go after her title. She said she’ll return to Belair and wrestle her someday. Belair welcomed the match and promised to face her when she was ready.

As previously reported, Ripley spoke exclusively with PWMania.com, discussing the recent changes in WWE.

She said, “There’s changes everywhere, every single day. Most of the time we don’t notice. Sometimes we do. Sometimes we don’t. And having Triple H in charge has definitely been different. And I really do enjoy it. I feel like it’s a different time in the WWE. And with Vince, I don’t know what stance he has in the company right now. So, I haven’t been on social media. So I’m probably behind all of you guys. But having him possibly be back. I mean, I haven’t really noticed too much. I feel like he respects Triple H to a point where he knows that he’s doing great things here in the company, and it’s going in a new way that is skyrocketing to a different level. So I feel like he’s not going to change that. I feel like he’s gonna backtrack.”

Subscribe to PWMania.com’s YouTube channel by clicking here and never miss a new video.

You can see what Ripley said in the video below:



(If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit PWMania.com with a h/t to PWMania.com for the transcription)