Rhea Ripley Calls Out Fans Crossing The Line With Private Mail

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has issued a firm warning to fans, making it clear that sending fan mail or gifts to her private residence is completely unacceptable.

Ripley took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the situation, stating:

“Shouldn’t have to say this…Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED! That is 100% not ok.”

While Ripley didn’t specify what prompted the statement, it is widely believed that a recent incident led to her addressing the issue. Her warning comes as part of a growing trend of wrestlers speaking out against fans who overstep personal boundaries.

Recently, Asuka also issued a similar statement, warning fans not to invade her privacy. Additionally, her Twitter account was hacked, leading WWE and TKO to step in to ensure her safety.

Despite dealing with these concerns, Ripley remains focused on her upcoming Women’s World Championship defense at WrestleMania 41. She will defend her title against the winner of the Elimination Chamber match on March 1st, which features: Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez.

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, Ripley continues to solidify her status as one of WWE’s most dominant champions. However, her recent warning is a stark reminder that respecting a wrestler’s personal boundaries is just as important as supporting them in the ring.