Rhea Ripley Comments On AEW Star’s Potential Return To WWE

Some WWE fans are still holding out hope that Buddy Matthews, formerly Buddy Murphy from his time in the company, will return. Buddy Matthews, along with Malakai Black and Brody King, are currently the AEW World Trios Champions.

As there were rumors of alleged talent tampering from WWE at the time, which AEW President Tony Khan has spoken about, there had been rumors about Matthews taking a hiatus from AEW and returning to WWE.

Rhea Ripley, the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, and Matthews are currently dating. When asked about Matthews’ potential return to WWE by Gery Roif, Ripley responded as follows:

“Ohh maybe. I don’t know. So, I’m very convincing. I’m a very convincing girl. I normally get what I want,” Ripley stated. “So, it might happen, you never know, but right now I’m happy with my DomDom. I’m happy going out there with him and Finn [Balor] and Damian [Priest] and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen.”

Ripley was also asked what other faction she would join after finding success with The Judgment Day.

She said, “You know, Rhea Ripley only wants the best, and that is why I am part of the Judgment Day,” Ripley stated. “So if we weren’t a thing. If we weren’t a faction all together I would probably be trying to get into The Bloodline. Maybe it would work. Maybe it wouldn’t. I don’t know.”

You can check out the interview below:

As previously reported, Ripley spoke exclusively with PWMania.com, discussing the recent changes in WWE.

She said, “There’s changes everywhere, every single day. Most of the time we don’t notice. Sometimes we do. Sometimes we don’t. And having Triple H in charge has definitely been different. And I really do enjoy it. I feel like it’s a different time in the WWE. And with Vince, I don’t know what stance he has in the company right now. So, I haven’t been on social media. So I’m probably behind all of you guys. But having him possibly be back. I mean, I haven’t really noticed too much. I feel like he respects Triple H to a point where he knows that he’s doing great things here in the company, and it’s going in a new way that is skyrocketing to a different level. So I feel like he’s not going to change that. I feel like he’s gonna backtrack.”

Subscribe to PWMania.com’s YouTube channel by clicking here and never miss a new video.

You can see what Ripley said in the video below:

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for partial transcription)