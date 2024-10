WWE star Rhea Ripley appeared on a Fanatics Live auction, where she talked about a number of topics including her favorite moments in the company.

Ripley said, “Either when I beat Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship — I had like my own little mosh pit and that was really special to me, that was one of my favorite memories. Other than that? Probably WrestleMania 39, beating Charlotte.”

You can check out Ripley’s comments in the video below.