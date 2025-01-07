Rhea Ripley Comments On Sharing Moment With The Undertaker On WWE RAW

Top WWE star Rhea Ripley defeated The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan on Monday night’s Netflix debut episode of RAW to become the new Women’s World Champion. Immediately following the match, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made his way out on his American Bad Ass motorbike and shared a moment with Ripley.

Ripley participated in the RAW on Netflix post-show press conference, where she discussed various topics, including sharing a moment with The Undertaker on RAW.

Ripley said, “Honestly, I thought that kicking Dom in the nuts was gonna be the highlight. [laughs] And then Taker came out and — yeah, honestly it’s such a special moment. I’ve been able to be in the ring with people I watched growing up, the greats. I’ve been able to go out there while I was part of the Judgment Day and step in the ring with people that I would never think that I could step in the ring with. Like, I was part of Randy Orton’s comeback match, CM Punk’s return. Randy’s first promo back here in WWE after being injured for so long. But now, after winning my baby back, my Women’s Championship and having the Dead Man come out, hearing the ‘dong’ in real life, it was absolutely insane. It’s a moment I’m never going to forget. Like, watching him growing up I thought he was absolutely amazing. And I can’t wait to be rubbing this in Damian Priest’s face.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)