Rhea Ripley Confirms WrestleMania 41 Intentions After Contract Signing

During the March 17, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley made a shocking appearance, interrupting the contract signing between WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair. Without hesitation, Ripley added her signature to the contract, seemingly forcing her way into the WrestleMania 41 title match.

Speaking on WWE’s RAW Recap podcast, Ripley was asked if she traveled all the way to Belgium just to interrupt the segment. She responded:

“Yeah, I mean, that sounds like it’s worth a trip. It sounds like I had some business to attend. I’m having a good time. I signed a contract. My name’s on it. It’s legal. It’s a legal document. You can’t erase my name, you can’t do anything about it.”

As of now, WWE has not officially announced the match as a triple threat, but with Ripley’s name on the contract, all signs point to a high-stakes showdown at WrestleMania 41.