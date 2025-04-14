Rhea Ripley Continues WrestleMania Championship Streak

Rhea Ripley is set to extend her impressive WrestleMania championship match streak when she competes in a triple threat bout for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41. The match will see Ripley challenge current champion IYO SKY and fellow contender Bianca Belair in what is expected to be one of the marquee matches of the two-night event.

Ripley was added to the match on last week’s episode of Raw, weeks after losing the title to SKY during a March broadcast. Her addition adds an extra layer of intensity and star power, as all three women enter the bout with something to prove.

With her inclusion, Ripley continues a unique streak—every WrestleMania match she has competed in has been for a championship. The streak began at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, where she defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair but ultimately came up short. At WrestleMania 37 and 38, Ripley competed in Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way matches, though victory eluded her on both occasions.

Ripley’s WrestleMania momentum shifted in 2023 at WrestleMania 39, where she defeated Charlotte Flair in a highly acclaimed match to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She followed that with another milestone at WrestleMania 40 in 2024, successfully defending the Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch.

Now entering WrestleMania 41, Ripley has the opportunity to reclaim championship gold on WWE’s biggest stage once again, and further cement her legacy as one of the most dominant competitors in the modern era of women’s wrestling.