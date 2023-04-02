Rhea Ripley Crowned WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion At WrestleMania 39 (Video)

Your new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is Rhea Ripley.

Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Title at Saturday night’s WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Premium Live Event.

This is Ripley’s first reign as the blue brand champion. Flair began her seventh reign on December 30, 2022, when she defeated Ronda Rousey. Flair held the title for 91 days in a row.

Click here for full WWE WrestleMania 39 results. Several highlights from Saturday night’s title change at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA are below:

