Rhea Ripley Discusses AEW’s Toni Storm And The Outcasts Storyline

Rhea Ripley discussed the AEW’s Outcasts storyline in an interview with Miles Schneiderman from WrestlingInc.com.

She said, “I love it. I think they’re doing really, really well and it looks like they’re having a lot of fun as well. And them three together, I could only imagine how wild it’s getting. Toni [Storm] and I, we go back since we were 16 years old in Australia. There’s actually footage out there of us wrestling at 16 in Australia as well. We had a triple threat, but I’m proud of her. I’m glad that she is having fun and still wrestling, doing the one thing she loves and good for her. She knew exactly what she wanted and she went for it, so I’m really happy for them.”

As previously reported, Ripley spoke exclusively with PWMania.com, discussing the recent changes in WWE.

She said, “There’s changes everywhere, every single day. Most of the time we don’t notice. Sometimes we do. Sometimes we don’t. And having Triple H in charge has definitely been different. And I really do enjoy it. I feel like it’s a different time in the WWE. And with Vince, I don’t know what stance he has in the company right now. So, I haven’t been on social media. So I’m probably behind all of you guys. But having him possibly be back. I mean, I haven’t really noticed too much. I feel like he respects Triple H to a point where he knows that he’s doing great things here in the company, and it’s going in a new way that is skyrocketing to a different level. So I feel like he’s not going to change that. I feel like he’s gonna backtrack.”

You can see what Ripley said in the video below:



