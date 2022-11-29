Rhea Ripley Explains How She Is Like Women’s Wrestling Legend Joanie “Chyna” Laurer

Do you think Rhea Ripley is similar to Joanie “Chyna” Laurer?

Ripley does.

The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post for an interview, during which she spoke about getting compared to the aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend when talking about being able to rough up the men wrestlers in the company.

“It’s something that we haven’t seen (in WWE) since pretty much Chyna,” Ripley said. “So it’s cool that I get to be that person. I get to go out there and pick them up to show everyone who the hell I am without actually having the bell ring and being in the ring.”

Check out the complete Rhea Ripley interview by visiting NYPost.com.