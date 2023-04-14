Rhea Ripley Feels She And Charlotte Flair Stole The Show At WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley is proud of her performance on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” earlier this month.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion recently joined Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast for an in-depth interview, during which she spoke about how she feels she and Charlotte Flair stole the show at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood despite not being in the main event.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how she feels like they stole the show despite not being in the main event: “Coming out of that match, I did feel like we stole the show. I feel we went out there and left everything we had in the ring and proved to everyone exactly why we should have been in the main event spot. Yes, we didn’t have a good build like Sami, Owens, and the Usos; at the same time, Charlotte and I, every time we step in the ring, we bring the brutality, we bring the ferocious when we go out there and we just beat the living crap out of each other. All the praise that we got, it made me happy and made me proud that we went out there and beat the crap out of each other and loved it. It’s a weird feeling. I get it, I do get it.”

On if she thinks she can ever top her WrestleMania 39 performance and going into every match wanting to steal the show: “It’s a lot how I felt going into the first women’s WarGames match. We had our WarGames shirts and it was FTMF, that was printed on the back and that was the same mentality that I had going into this WrestleMania. The day of was a complete mess to me. I was emotionally unstable, I want to say, because of the lack of sleep and everything coming full circle. I knew that as soon as my music played and I stepped out of Gorilla and into (the arena) and all the fans staring back at me that I was going to switch on and that’s when the Rhea Ripley you see comes out and all my confidence comes rushing through my body and I’m going to go out there and do everything I can to steal the show.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.