Rhea Ripley Hits Significant WWE Milestone

After a great 2023, Rhea Ripley has achieved another significant milestone in her illustrious career with WWE. It was arguably her most successful year with the company, thanks to her booking as a singles star and partnership with Judgment Day.

She was linked to The Judgment Day after Edge and Damian Priest recruited her into the group before Finn Balor kicked Edge out and added Dominik Mysterio. Her career skyrocketed in 2023.

A year ago, Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, earning the right to challenge for a title of her choice at WrestleMania 39, where she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Title on the first night.

As champion, she defended her title against Natalya and Zelina Vega. Her most recent title defense at a premium live event was against Zoey Stark at the Survivor Series.

Her most recent title defense came on the January 1, 2024 episode of Raw, when she defeated Ivy Nile in a 13-minute match.

Ripley has held the title for 300 days. She has no match scheduled for Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event as she waits to see who will challenge her for the title she holds at WrestleMania 40 later this year.