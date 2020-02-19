Rhea Ripley Interview: Shayna Baszler’s Bite, Vince McMahon Being Behind Her WM Match, & More

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was recently interviewed by SportsKeeda. Below are highlights-

Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch: It’s interesting! Actually, I thought it was pretty cool. Shayna is a badass and for her to go out there and bite Becky Lynch – I love that sort of stuff! I was very excited to see it. I can’t lie about that at all, I thought it was cool!

Bianca Belair possibly being added to the WrestleMania match with Charlotte: If they add Bianca Belair to it, I honestly don’t mind. I love fighting Bianca, and if she got put into the match, I’d be all for it. I’m not going to argue about it and say that she doesn’t deserve it, because she does deserve it. She deserves her WrestleMania moment and, if she gets added to it, I’m not going to complain.

Vince McMahon being behind her WM match with Charlotte: It’s insane to think that all the higher-ups think so highly of me. Especially coming from Adelaide, Australia to now being a part of WWE and having people like Triple H – who was the reason I started wrestling – to have him and Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman actually enjoy what I’m doing and believe in me – it’s a wonderful feeling, and I don’t know how to put it into words. It just makes me feel very special and proud of how far I’ve come in this business – and how much work, time and effort, blood, sweat and tears I’ve put into this.

Credit: SportsKeeda