Rhea Ripley Makes History At WWE WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women’s Title by defeating Charlotte Flair on the first night of WWE WrestleMania 39.

As a result, Ripley became the first woman in WWE history to hold the RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK Women’s and Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Ripley addressed this achievement at the post-match press conference following the match.

She said, “I mean, like you said, history. I’m here to make history,” Ripley stated. “Growing up in Adelaide, South Australia, I always got told that my dream of coming to the WWE would probably not happen. So just making it here is such an accomplishment, but being the first Grand Slam Champion to have those exact championships, is so satisfying. I am extremely proud of myself and my journey here to the WWE and then my journey here within the WWE. To be able to accomplish all those historic moments, man, I…that’s the one thing that I strive for, making history. I want my name etched in the history books forever, and I’ve gone and done that.”

