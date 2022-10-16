Rhea Ripley Makes In-Ring Return After Missing Months of Action (Video)

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star Rhea Ripley was sidelined due to a brain injury. Despite being withdrawn from the 2022 Money in the Bank PLE, Ripley continued to appear on WWE television with the Judgment Day faction.

In an update on her in-ring status, Ripley made her in-ring comeback at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event house show that took place in Sioux City, Iowa, on Saturday night. She and Damian Priest were defeated by Dolph Ziggler and Nikki ASH in tag team action. This was Ripley’s first match since WWE RAW on June 6, 2022.

Click here for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results from Sioux City, Iowa.

You can check out footage from the match below: