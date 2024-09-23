Rhea Ripley Names Who She Would Pick If She Was Captain Of A WarGames Team

(Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE star Rhea Ripley appeared on Casual Conversations With The Classic, where she talked about a number of topics including who she would pick for a potential Survivor Series: WarGames team if she was the captain.

Ripley said, “It’d be me, I want to say it would probably be Bianca [Belair], Jade [Cargill], get the team, the tag champs. Who else would I pick? I feel like I would — it’s hard because they don’t get along, I would have said IYO [Sky] and Kairi [Sane] because IYO’s been in a few and like … well she’s been in a lot and she’s won a lot of WarGames as well, and then Kairi’s just … she doesn’t ever give up. She smashed her face on the announce table and just continued to go.”

