Rhea Ripley On Facing Jade Cargill One Day, Dominik Mysterio Wants More Gold

WWE stars are making the media rounds this week to promote WrestleMania 40. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio appeared on Peter Rosenberg’s “Cheap Heat” podcast to discuss Mania weekend.

Rhea Ripley was asked her thoughts on one day confronting Jade Cargill:

“It really excites me. It does. I love a good challenge and Jade Cargill is someone that I think could bring that to me. She looks the part, she acts the part, she talks the part, she dresses the part. She does everything correct and when that day comes, I think that’s a big match feel. I don’t know when that will be, whether it’s WrestleMania 41, WrestleMania 42, 43, I’m not sure, but when that day comes, people are going to be talking about it and people are going to be looking forward to it. I’m also looking forward to it.”

Dominik Mysterio was asked what else he would like to do in his career:

“I take it day by day. I don’t like to get too ahead of myself. I would definitely like to get some more gold whether that’s the first ever tag champs with Mami, something different, or even JD. I’m taking it day by day. Right now my focus is on beating the sh*t out of my deadbeat dad.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)