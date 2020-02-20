Rhea Ripley On Getting Lower Body Tattoos Because WWE Won’t Approve New Upper Body Pieces

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley just spoke with TalkSport and revealed that WWE isn’t clearing her for any new upper-body tattoos.

Ripley said she’s dreamed of being the most inked human ever since she was a little girl and since WWE won’t approve any new upper tats, she’s wearing pants so she can continue to get lower body pieces done. She said-

“My dream since being a little girls is to be the most tattooed human ever. I just love tattoos, I don’t know why! I’ve always loved them. But, unfortunately for me, WWE isn’t clearing my upper body [for tattoos] – that’s why I wear pants! I got pants so I wouldn’t have to clear my tattoos because you can’t see them. I’m trying to finish my leg sleeves, then hopefully I can convince people to let me get my arm sleeves and other stuff, but we’ll see how that goes.”