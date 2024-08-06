Rhea Ripley On Possibly Challenging For The WWE Intercontinental Title

WWE star Rhea Ripley spoke to Adam Barnard of Foundation Radio on a number of topics, including possibly challenging for the Intercontinental Championship.

Ripley said, “Yeah. I’d be stupid to say no. I haven’t seen much of that lately. I saw it maybe a few months back when I was beating up all the guys. I would absolutely love that. That would be a real historic moment. I get to follow in amazing steps like Chyna. It’d be a step for the women’s evolution. We’d be taking over that a little bit more where we’re seeping into the men’s division and showing them what the women can do.”

