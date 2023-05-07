Rhea Ripley On Silencing Puerto Rican Fans: ‘It Felt Amazing’

Rhea Ripley doesn’t care about the fans in Puerto Rico, and she was delighted to silence them all on Saturday night.

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion defeated Zelina Vega at Saturday’s WWE Backlash 2023 event. Rhea Ripley commented on her big win and overcoming a pro-Vega crowd after the match.

Highlights and footage from the post-show interview are included below:

Not caring about the crowd: “I don’t really care if the crowd was strongly behind Zelina. I don’t care about these people. They don’t mean anything to me, just like Zelina doesn’t. But carry on with your stupid little question, Megan.”

How her first title defense felt getting a win: “I mean, you could’ve just asked that question instead of all the other stuff that came with it. But you know what? It actually felt amazing. It felt amazing because they were behind Zelina Vega so much, and I shut them all up for good when Mami walked out the SmackDown Women’s Champion still, and Zelina Vega was left in the ring like a little pretzel. So yeah, you could say I’m pretty ecstatic. That’s all you’re going to get from me. Goodbye.”