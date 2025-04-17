Rhea Ripley On WWE WrestleMania 41 Media Chaos

Rhea Ripley recently sat down with The Takedown of Sports Illustrated to discuss the intense media responsibilities she’s shouldered in the lead-up to WrestleMania 41. Set to defend her WWE Women’s World Championship in a triple threat match against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair on Night 1, Ripley described this week as both challenging and deeply meaningful.

“So much on my plate. I’m honored to do it all. I really am, as crazy as it’s going to be,” Ripley said of the packed promotional schedule. “I remember being in NXT and wishing for an opportunity and putting in the work, but not achieving anything. Where now I feel like I’ve grown the Rhea Ripley name enough, and now the company really does hold me to such a high regard, and they put all this stuff on my plate because they know that I can go out there and I can handle it like a professional.”

Ripley also opened up about her evolution in handling media, recalling how public speaking once felt overwhelming. “Media was always something that I was terrified of, like sitting down talking to you right now, I would be absolutely crapping myself. I was so scared of doing media,” she admitted. “I feel like the practice over the years has gotten me to this point where it’s second nature.”

She concluded by acknowledging that WrestleMania week, with all its pressure, serves a deeper purpose. “It’s also reps that I need, and it’s also helping me get better at talking to people, and getting my name out there, and putting across what needs to be put across, and that’s a massive responsibility for me.”