Rhea Ripley on WWE’s Feelings with Triple H in Charge and Him Being a Father Figure

Rhea Ripley says she’s noticed a “huge difference” in WWE since the new leadership took over.

Ripley recently spoke with Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports in Australia and claimed that now that WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H is in charge of creative, things seem like WWE NXT again.

“It feels like NXT again,” Ripley said of Triple H running the show. “It feels like that family environment that I really loved about NXT and miss at the same time. He’s very hands-on, extremely hands-on, which is something I really appreciate. I love being able to go out there and talk to him and just get his opinion on things and learn from him every single Monday, whether it be something small or something big.”

Ripley went on to discuss what he had learned from The Game and how the new direction translated to a better working environment.

“I’m constantly learning every time I talk to him and that’s something I find so important in this business,” she said. “It’s really important to have Triple H around and to me he feels like that father figure, which is really, really cool. It’s starting to feel a lot like NXT and the environment seems so happy and so excited to be at work which makes a huge difference.”

On the June 6 RAW, Ripley defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and current SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan in a Fatal 4 Way match, becoming the #1 challenger to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Belair later revealed that Ripley had not been medically cleared for their scheduled match at Money In the Bank. Ripley then suffered a mouth injury during the June 6 Fatal 4 Way after hitting herself in the mouth with her own knee after receiving a DDT. She tweeted about the injuries and reported that she had surgery at Anderson Family Dental in Winter Park, FL two days later. WWE never revealed the extent of Ripley’s condition, but she revealed on Instagram on June 22 that she was suffering from tooth and brain injuries.

Ripley is currently working the RAW brand with The Judgment Day alongside Dominik Mysterio, Damien Priest, and Finn Balor, and has remained on TV while out of the ring.