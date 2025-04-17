Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Nearly Quitting WWE

Rhea Ripley may now be one of WWE’s most dominant and recognizable stars, but her journey to the top nearly came to an end far earlier than many fans realize. In a recent interview with Paste Magazine, Ripley opened up about a particularly difficult chapter in her career when she seriously considered quitting WWE altogether.

The former Women’s World Champion recalled a time in 2017 when, despite working matches against rising stars like Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler, she found herself stuck in a rut. After failing to defeat Nikki Cross in an October 2017 match for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship, Ripley went on to lose 16 of her next 20 matches—an extended streak that took a major toll on her confidence and mental health.

“I literally broke down,” Ripley admitted. “I was at my lowest, and I wanted to quit. I wanted to give it all up, and I was like, ‘No, you have to continue for all the people that actually did believe in you. You have to prove the doubters wrong.’”

That pivotal moment led to a complete transformation. Ripley overhauled her look and attitude, debuting her now-iconic presentation at the 2018 Mae Young Classic—a decision that proved to be a major turning point in her career.

“I said, ‘This is me now.’ And they were like, ‘Okay, we’ll see if it works.’ Luckily, I went out there, and I was so much more confident,” Ripley said. “The second Mae Young Classic, I was me. I didn’t care. I just wanted to go out there and do what I loved. I wanted to brutalize and entertain, and that’s where Rhea Ripley grew into.”

Now, Ripley is slated for a marquee matchup at WrestleMania 41, where she’ll challenge IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship in a high-stakes triple threat match that also includes Bianca Belair. The bout will take place on Sunday, April 20th, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.