WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley exclusively spoke with https://www.PWMania.com’s Jose Gonzalez about returning to in-ring action at WWE SummerSlam 2024, Dominik Mysterio – Liv Morgan, her Call of Duty collaboration, main eventing Elimination Chamber in Australia, and more.

You can check out the complete interview below: