Rhea Ripley Reaches First WWE Women’s World Title Milestone

Rhea Ripley’s WWE career has taken off after she was linked with The Judgment Day after Edge and Damian Priest recruited her into the group before Finn Balor kicked Edge out and added Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley has received praise for her on-screen relationship with Mysterio and their chemistry.

Ripley won this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match, earning the right to compete for a title of her choice at WrestleMania 39. As a result, Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the first night.

The Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles were later renamed, and Ripley now holds the Women’s World Title. Since winning, she has retained the title in defenses against Natalya and Zelina Vega.

Ripley recently passed a significant milestone as champion, having been the Women’s World Champion for 100 days.

WWE intends to have Ripley defend her championship at the SummerSlam PLE on August 5th. Click here for possible spoilers.