Rhea Ripley Reacts To The Acclaimed Mentioning Dominik Mysterio At AEW Double Or Nothing

At Saturday’s AEW Double or Nothing event from Las Vegas, Nevada, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn accepted the challenge issued by AEW Trios Champions House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews). Black won with his finisher on Gunn.

Before the match, Caster rapped on their way to the ring about Matthews getting “cucked” by a “kid named Dominik.”

This was a reference to WWE star Dominik Mysterio, who appears in TV storylines with Rhea Ripley as a couple. In real life, Matthews is dating Ripley.

Ripley responded to the rap by writing on Twitter, “Hey @DomMysterio35, we’re over in two companies.”

Matthews responded with, “Yes, yes you are! Congratulations! They made you more famous during their TV time.” Matthews later deleted his tweet.

Rhea retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship over Natalya in a quick squash match at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday night.