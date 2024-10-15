Rhea Ripley Reacts To Trolls Hoping She Was Injured On WWE Raw

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are currently at odds over the Women’s World Title, which began months ago and has received a lot of attention.

Their first match was at SummerSlam, where Morgan won after Dirty Dom cost Ripley the match. They had a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin, and Damian Priest and Ripley defeated Morgan and Mysterio.

Morgan retained her title via DQ in their most recent match at Bad Blood, as Raquel Rodriguez returned to cost Ripley the title. Ripley was awarded the DQ victory.

Ripley had some harsh words for trolls who hoped she was injured on Monday’s episode of Raw. On Raw, Morrgan and Raquel were unable to defeat Ripley and Tiffany Stratton.

She captioned the photo, “But I’m the bad Person…Litterally, wishing for me to get hurt and laughing about it. Maybe some of y’all should look in the mirror.”