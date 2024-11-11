Rhea Ripley Reflects On Breaking Barriers In WWE’s Women’s Division

The WWE women’s division has faced numerous challenges over the previous decade, as fans observed the evolution from the Divas period to where they are today by being treated equally with the men.

The organization went one step further by launching the Women’s United States Title, the first-ever supplementary title for the main roster. Rhea Ripley has been in the vanguard of that transition, rising to become one of WWE’s most popular talents. She discussed the change with Jazzys World TV.

Ripley said, “Being taken for granted, I think. The women in WWE, we’ve come a very, very long way. We’ve overcome a lot of obstacles that were put in the way, and it’s been growing each and every year. I think that was the biggest obstacle just getting people to sort of take us seriously. For the longest time, people joked about us being the toilet break, which is just plain and disrespectful, especially when the women go out there and we leave everything that we have out in the ring and we go just as hard as the men do so don’t don’t treat us with that disrespect so we’re making people realize that we can go just as hard as the men and if not harder.”