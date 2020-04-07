Rhea Ripley Reportedly Returns To Australia For Visa Issues

Rhea Ripley will reportedly be off WWE NXT TV for a while. Ripley had to return to Australia this week because her visa was expiring, according to PWInsider. While it’s been rumored that WWE will resume live TV shows later this week, word i that they are scheduled to tape a few episodes of NXT this week, and Ripley won’t be able to make it back in time. There’s no word yet on if Ripley returning to Australia for her visa had anything to do with her dropping the title to Charlotte Flair at Night Two of WrestleMania 35. There’s also no word yet on when Ripley might be back as many travelers are experiencing delays right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.
