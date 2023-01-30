Rhea Ripley Responds to Being Compared to Chyna

Rhea Ripley won the women’s WWE Royal Rumble match in 2023. Rhea addressed the comparisons to Attitude Era star Chyna while speaking with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com.

“I think it’s cool. I want people to keep saying that. I know Kofi [Kingston] said that he wants to see me go for the IC [Intercontinental] Title. I’m so down for it. I love being compared to Chyna. I know I get a lot of hate, which at the same time is weird, but I understand where it’s coming from where like, ‘You can’t be the next Chyna!’ Yeah, I know. I can’t be the next Chyna. She was absolutely amazing, and she was herself, and she was unique to her, but I’m the first Rhea Ripley. If I can get somewhat compared to her, like I’m doing something right, but I’m also going to be doing it in my own special way sort of tweaking way, but I love to see it.”

You can check out the interview below: