Rhea Ripley Responds To Fans That Think Shayna Baszler Is Boring

Rhea Ripley recently did an interview with Newsweek.com. Here are the highlights.

Baszler on how she felt before her title match: “I was left with my thoughts sitting there for all those hours, and I had no idea what was going on. I have bad anxiety sometimes, and it was kicking in at that point. I was just like oh my God, should I start stretching now? It’s too early, I don’t go on until like 9:30.”

Rhea Ripley on Shayna Baszler: “I read a lot of things on Twitter, and I see a lot of things about Shayna and about me. I absolutely hate it when they rag on her and say she’s boring. She’s a heel, she’s not supposed to be exciting. She’s not supposed to make you like her. She’s not supposed to do any of that stuff. She’s doing her job right. And I hate when people disrespect that fact. So to go out there and put on a match like that with Shayna and prove to everyone how wrong [they are about] not only me but her as well,it’s a feeling that can’t be matched. I just love proving people wrong.”

On making her friends and trainers proud: “It makes me so happy to make everyone proud. I think I did my job right, and this is what I’ve been working for my whole life. I’ve been wrestling for seven years now, and this is why I do it. This is the feeling I love to get from wrestling.”

Ripley on being excited for what’s next: “I’m just feeling excited for whatever comes next. I just want to fight. I grew up wanting to be a professional wrestler, and that’s exactly what I’m going to keep doing. If people want to challenge me for the NXT Women’s Championship I’m ready. I haven’t gone with Dakota yet, so I’m looking forward to kicking her if she ends up coming for me. If Mia [Yim] wants to go, let’s go. Candice [LeRae], anyone. I’m ready.”