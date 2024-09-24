Rhea Ripley Reveals Dominik Mysterio’s Fear Of Heights

Dominik Mysterio is going to have a rough night in the office next Saturday.

As noted, during the WWE Raw show from September 23 in Ontario, California, it was announced that “Dirty” Dom will be suspended in a shark cage above the ring during the Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan match for the WWE Women’s World title at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

After the 9/23 Raw went off the air, Cathy Kelley caught up with “Mami” for a digital exclusive post-show backstage interview.

“I don’t think Dom has any impact, but the one thing is, he’s slimy, he’s greasy, he’s dirty,” Ripley began. “So lately, he’s been finding ways to find ways to cheat for his little blonde girlfriend, which I don’t know where they came from because he’s never had to do that with me. So he’s actually using a little bit of his brain, which is nice to see. But it’s not gonna stop the inevitable. At the end of the day, at Bad Blood, Mami’s walking out champion. Liv can’t run anymore, she can’t hide. She ain’t gonna have Dom there to help her.”

She continued, “Dom is terrified of a lot of things. Heights is definitely one of them. So I’m gonna give that a ten. But he’s also very, very claustrophobic. Which to me is f**king hilarious [laughs].”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.