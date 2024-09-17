Rhea Ripley Reveals Reaction She Had To Finding Out About Judgment Day Split

Rhea Ripley loved being part of The Judgment Day.

During a recent interview with “The Wrestling Classic,” the wildly popular WWE Superstar now part of The Terror Twins duo with Damian Priest revealed her reaction upon learning of WWE’s plans to break up The Judgment Day

“The Judgment Day was really family to me,” Ripley said. “It really was. It has helped my career so much more than I could actually put into words. That was when I started opening up and feeling comfortable going out there and being in front of the crowd. I had the boys and could fall back on. It was really emotional for me. I saw something come out about Judgment Day members, a specific one crying backstage after everything. I’m not ashamed of it. That was me. I was upset. The last two and a half years of my life has changed now. I can’t go back to that. They were my boys and my family. It was really sad.”

Ripley added, “At the same time, when something so good comes to an end, the other side of it is something amazing is about to start as well. I wasn’t really thinking about that because I was so emotional. That was the most fun I’ve had in my career in a long time. I felt invincible. I felt I could go out there and be a cheeky little menace and get away with it, for real, and have fun with my friends. I loved my time with the Judgment Day. Now, I’m loving my time absolutely brutalizing the Judgment Day. They are not the real Judgment Day. They are street trash.”

