Rhea Ripley Says Liv Morgan Would’ve Fit In The Judgment Day

Do you think Liv Morgan would made for a good fit in The Judgment Day?

Rhea Ripley does.

“Mami” recently appeared on the WWE Die Woche program and spoke about how she feels Liv Morgan would make for a good fit in The Judgment Day faction, as well as how she feels it would be good for her career.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how she holds Morgan close to her heart: “You know, someone that I used to hold very, very close to my heart, someone that I knew has it in them to be a part of The Judgment Day but just refuses to accept it, someone that is a little bit crazy but is very, very, resilient, someone that I know could be capable of so much more is Liv Morgan. My former tag team partner Liv Morgan.”

On how it could help Morgan: “I think that she would suit The Judgment Day extremely well and I think that if she decided to join us, we could take her to the next level and show her-her true potential.”

Check out the complete interview at Instagram.com.