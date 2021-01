WWE star Rhea Ripley commented on a Twitter graphic that showed the evolution of her look in recent years:

I find it quite humorous many comments I’m getting on my haircut/ muscles… Society has become so judgmental. When I see this picture and my evolution throughout the years, I see the strength behind the photo. Life’s tough and we all grow in different ways. pic.twitter.com/jJSb52uip8

— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 18, 2021