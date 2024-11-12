Rhea Ripley Says She Doesn’t Plan On Having Kids For A Long Time

Top WWE star Rhea Ripley spoke with Jazzy’s World on a number of topics, including how she doesn’t plan on having kids for a long time because she doesn’t want to bring them on the road and put them through that.

Ripley said, “If you think about it this way as well a lot of us we get motherhood taken away for a long time. I’m still young, yes, but I worked for WWE. It’s very demanding. I probably can’t have kids for the next five to ten years because I don’t want to have to bring them on the road and put them through that. I’m not good at that, but then you look at someone like Becky Lynch, who did go and have a kid and did come back and is still the badass, the man. She is herself and she’s a great mother while she does that. She brings Roux on the road every now and then and she’s absolutely killing it. But yeah, we get a lot taken away from us or pushed back, and I don’t think people really realize that.”

You can check out Ripley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)