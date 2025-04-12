Rhea Ripley Says WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Match Is “Getting Spicy”

The Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 is officially set as a triple threat bout, with Rhea Ripley joining reigning champion IYO SKY and former titleholder Bianca Belair. The match’s buildup has evolved over the past several weeks, with Ripley inserting herself back into the title picture after losing the gold to SKY on Raw.

Speaking to Zack Heydorn of Sports Illustrated, Ripley acknowledged that the path to WrestleMania hasn’t been straightforward, but believes the storyline is finally coming together—and fans will soon catch on.

“The story is getting spicy,” Ripley said. “I know a lot of people online don’t want to realize what’s going on, because they hate me or whatever it is. People are going to feel whatever they want to feel. I’m not going to argue with 16-year-olds on the internet, but that’s the story.”

Ripley emphasized her personal vendetta against Belair in particular, citing repeated interference in her opportunities.

“Yes, I’m going to be focusing on Bianca, because she screwed me out of my opportunity twice now by being there and wanting to be a part of the spotlight and taking that away from me when she knows how much this opportunity meant to me.”

Despite the personal tension, Ripley is confident that the match will be one of WrestleMania 41’s biggest highlights.

“Literally, three of the biggest female stars here in WWE are going to go to war. And it’s just going to mesh really, really well.”

Ripley previously retained her title at last year’s WrestleMania against Becky Lynch. Now, she looks to reclaim the gold in a high-stakes triple threat showdown that promises to deliver both drama and physicality.