Rhea Ripley Set For WWE Wrestlepalooza Pre-Show Event In Perth

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to make an appearance during WWE’s upcoming return to Australia in December, although her in-ring status remains uncertain following knee surgery.

WWE will hold Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at RAC Arena in Perth, with several events planned around the premium live event.

On Location has announced that Ripley and fellow Australian WWE Superstar Bronson Reed will participate in an exclusive pre-show hospitality experience in Perth on the day of Wrestlepalooza.

“Two of Aussie’s biggest WWE names. One very exclusive pre-show,” the announcement stated. “Rhea Ripley. Bronson Reed. Priority Pass hospitality.”

The promotional message continued, “This is your sign to join us On Location for an experience down under that will simply be like nothing seen before!”

Ripley’s advertised appearance comes as the former WWE Women’s Champion continues recovering from an injury that has kept her out of action for several months.

She has not competed in a match since June and confirmed in August that she had undergone knee surgery.

During Ripley’s absence, WWE removed the “Interim” designation from Chelsea Green’s WWE Women’s Championship reign, officially recognizing Green as the undisputed champion.

Although Ripley is now advertised for the December event in Perth, WWE has not announced when she is expected to receive medical clearance to resume wrestling.

It also remains unclear whether Ripley will appear during the Wrestlepalooza broadcast itself, as her involvement has only been confirmed for the separate On Location pre-show experience.

For now, the announcement guarantees an advertised opportunity for fans in Australia to see Ripley during Wrestlepalooza weekend, but it should not be taken as confirmation of an imminent in-ring return.