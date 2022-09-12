Rhea Ripley Set to Receive Updated WWE Theme Song, Ripley Teases Live Performance

The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley is going to get an updated version of her WWE theme song very soon.

Chris “Motionless” Cerulli, the lead singer of Motionless in White, revealed today on Twitter that he recently recorded vocals for Ripley’s new WWE theme song, which will be made available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music next Monday, September 19. The new theme song is called “Demon In Your Dreams,” and it was actually performed for the first time a few months ago when Ripley joined The Judgment Day. However, the full version of the song is just now being made available to the public.

“Huge announcement! I am so beyond thrilled to reveal that I had the honor of working with @WWE recording the vocals for @RheaRipley_WWE’s new entrance theme “Demon In Your Dreams.” It will be available worldwide on @Spotify, @AppleMusic and @YouTube next Monday, September 19,” Cerulli wrote.

Ripley gave a response and hinted at the possibility of a live performance on WWE TV at some point in the future.

“The wait is nearly over! [justice scales emoji] I still can’t believe that this was made possible. Thank you so much @ChrisMotionless for being a complete legend and badass! So incredibly grateful! [raising hands emoji] Who’s ready for a possible live performance? [wink emoji],” Ripley wrote back.

For a few years, Ripley’s WWE entrance theme was “Brutality,” which features vocals by Ash Costello of New Years Day.

As of this writing, Ripley has not been announced for a match on tonight’s RAW, but as previously stated, the WWE Events website is advertising her appearance. Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to compete against WWE Hall of Famer Edge on tonight’s episode of RAW. You can expect that Ripley will be on Dominik’s corner during this match.

Here are the full tweets from Ripley and Cerulli: