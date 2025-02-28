Rhea Ripley Speaks Out After Fan Shows Up At Her House On Valentine’s Day

On Monday, WWE star Rhea Ripley took to Twitter/X to address an ongoing issue with fans not respecting her privacy.

Ripley posted a firm message, stating:

“Shouldn’t have to say this… Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED! That is 100% not ok.”

During a video published on Logan Paul’s YouTube channel, Ripley further revealed that a female fan actually showed up at her home.

“Yeah, so I saw on the Ring [home security system] on Valentine’s Day someone was at my door, and I was watching it. This chick was there for like probably 15 minutes just like smiling into my camera like the movie Smile, and I was like ‘oh no.’”

Ripley’s comments highlight the ongoing issue of fan boundary violations, emphasizing the importance of respecting personal space outside of the wrestling world.