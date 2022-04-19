Rhea Ripley Speaks Out On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon

Rhea Ripley spoke with the Fightful Podcast where she talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, the former Raw Women’s Champion discussed her relationship with Vince McMahon:

“I don’t really get too much face time. He’s a very, very busy man. He’s doing a lot of stuff, and I really just don’t want to get in his way,” she said.

“But I will see him when I come back from my matches, or my segments, or whatever it is. I’ll ask him if I did well, or if there’s anything that he didn’t like, and he tells me what he thought of it, really. But that’s all the real face time that I get with him. Like I said, he’s very busy.”

“I don’t want to be that person to like, stop him in his tracks while he’s trying to think of a million other things to do, but he seems very lovely. Like I get along with him well, and I guess I’m doing my job.”