Rhea Ripley Spoils Upcoming WWE NXT Debut During Recent Interview

Rhea Ripley vs. DELTA.

The battle of Australian women’s wrestling stars in WWE NXT.

“Mami” likes the sound of that.

During a Fanatics virtual signing with UpUpDownDown ahead of WWE Bad Blood 2024, The Terror Twins spoke about who they would like to face in WWE NXT.

While Damian Priest named reigning WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, it was Ripley who raised eyebrows by naming someone who has yet to even debut for the brand.

DELTA, who was teased for a WWE NXT debut in a vignette that premiered on the inaugural WWE NXT on The CW Network show on October 1, was the name Ripley went with for her answer.

“I mean, I feel like I have to say DELTA,” Ripley said when asked who on the WWE NXT roster she would like to have a match against. “I haven’t stepped in the ring with her and she came after my time in Australia so, I think it’d be cool to meet up in WWE NXT.”