Rhea Ripley Talks About Overcoming Her Struggles, Staying True To Herself In WWE

Rhea Ripley did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Staying true to herself:

“I’m going out there and being me. This is the way I act and this is the way I dress. That’s why Rhea Ripley is so important—she’s reaching out to a group that didn’t always have someone like them to look up to. People have told me they’ve cut their hair because of me. I’m honored by that. I want people to know it’s O.K. to be yourself.

It’s O.K. to be yourself. That’s harder to do than say, but once you do, life gets so much better. Don’t let the hate get to you, and live life the way you want. That’s what I plan on doing in WWE.”

Overcoming her struggles:

“Before, I had long hair and I looked like everyone else even though I loved goth and metal,” Ripley says. “Then I went through a lot of crap in my life, especially in between the first Mae Young Classic [in 2017] and the second one. I was going through a lot. I was being told I wasn’t improving or working hard enough, and that lit a fire under my a–. I was also struggling with my partner at the time. We weren’t in a good place. My depression and my anxiety were kicking in, and I decided, no more. I had to start living life the way I wanted to live it. I decided to be my true self. That’s why I cut my hair and started living truly to myself. I want to show everyone me.”

Teaming with Nikki ASH:

“Nikki is such a special person. What you see on TV is what you get in person, and I love being around her. She’s so positive and lights up a dull room, and she’s always looking to help people. That’s why the superhero character works so well for her. And we’re excited to be on Raw. The great part about being tag team champions is that we can go wherever we want, and I’m so excited to team with Nikki and make some lasting moments together as champions.”